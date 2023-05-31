A paedophile who previously served time in prison for kidnapping a child has been jailed again for making indecent pictures of children.

Martin Fry, from Bardney in Lincolnshire, was found to be in possession of almost 5,000 indecent images of children during a routine visit by police officers.

The 58-year-old previously served a six-year prison sentence for abducting and sexually assaulting a young girl.

He was also convicted for four years for making and possessing indecent images of children and placed on the sex offender's register.

After being released from prison, police found 4,874 indecent images of children on Fry's computer and other devices.

They also found that he had been deleting his internet’s search history and he had also been using a web browser that masked his online activity.

Fry was then arrested for breaching his Sexual Offences Prevention Order and for making indecent images of children. He pleaded guilty to the offences on Wednesday, 26 April.

DC Nicola Paradowski said: "I am glad that the judge recognised the seriousness of Fry's offending and not only deemed him a dangerous offender, but also went outside the parameters of sentencing guidelines.

"The viewing, possessing, and distributing indecent images of children is not a victimless crime. Behind every video or photograph is a child who is or has been the victim of child sexual abuse."

Fry, of Manor Close, was sentenced to five years and ten months at Lincoln Crown Court. He will remain on the sex offender's list for life and has been handed a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for life.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.