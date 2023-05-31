Samurai swords and machetes have been seized as part of a knife amnesty campaign in South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police took part in a national campaign to tackle knife crime, including a week-long amnesty for people to hand in weapons.

In total, 55 knives were taken off the streets - including machetes, samurai swords, flick knives and lock knives.

Officers also carried out more than 80 stop and searches which led to 57 people being arrested for a range of offences. 22 of the arrests directly related to knife-crime.

Across the week, from Monday 14 to Sunday 21 May, police also investigated 51 different retailers to see if they would sell bladed articles to under-18s. Six of them failed - and one will face prosecution.

The week was also focused on education and more than 3,400 young people were spoken to in schools about the dangers of knife crime.

Det Sup Int Dave Cowley said: "Tragically, only last week a teenager lost his life in Crookes, Sheffield, after he was allegedly stabbed. A man is charged with his murder.

"This devastating incident serves as an extremely sobering reminder of the importance of tackling this issue and I want to assure our communities that it remains a top priority."

