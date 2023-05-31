A snake has been found outside a house in Hull and an appeal has been launched to find its owner.

The reptile was found against the wall of a bungalow on Milne Road, just off Holderness Road. It is an orangey brown colour, and is thought to be a corn snake up to 18 inches in length.

Dave, the man who found the snake outside his home, said he thought it was a "prank" when he first saw it, not realising that it was real until it "stuck its tongue out".

Dave has since taken the snake inside and placed it in a secure container until the owner is found.

Dave said: "I don't think it will have come far, it appears to be quite a young corn snake and just crossing one street would have been a big ask for it.

"I've taken it inside and placed it in a container for now, as I think a cat would have gone for it if it'd been left in the street."

Dave previously cared for snakes so he said he knows what to do until the owner comes forward.

He added: "I used to care for snakes back in the day, I even had a python at one point, so it's in good hands until the owner comes forward.

"I would like to see some proof of ownership when people come round to collect it, as I have already had people from the other side of Hull trying to claim it as their own!"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.