West Yorkshire Police has sacked ten officers in four years following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The force investigated 33 male officers over sexual misconduct allegations between 2017 and 2021, according to data obtained by a Freedom of Information request.

Ten of the allegations resulted in the officer being dismissed after a misconduct hearing.

Three of those officers were also charged and convicted with an offence - including one officer, Ben Lister, who was jailed for ten years after raping a woman and getting her pregnant.

The 35-year-old was found guilty after a week-long trial at Bradford Crown Court last year, which heard how he dragged a woman off a sofa as she was sleeping after a night out and raped her.

He later lied to her when she asked if they had slept together, saying they "did some stuff" but "didn't go that far". She later had his baby.

In 2021, an officer was accused of rape and sexual assault. He was dismissed after a misconduct hearing and was charged and convicted.

Another officer was accused of rape in 2020 - he was also dismissed and charged and convicted. An officer was accused of abusing their position for a sexual purpose in 2017. They were dismissed after a misconduct hearing and were charged and convicted.

In 2019, Kirklees police officer Ben Robinson was given a suspended jail sentence for starting a sexual relationship with a domestic violence victim while investigating her case. He resigned after he was arrested in 2017.

In 2021, PC Craig Beazley was working for West Yorkshire Police when an allegation came to light that he had had a sexual relationship with a woman he met during his duties serving with Greater Manchester Police.

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct found he had abused his position to form a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman, and he would have been dismissed if he hadn't already resigned.

Former West Yorkshire Police PC Andrew Bell resigned after posting an indecent image of himself on a swingers website and engaging in a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman. A misconduct hearing for him in 2021 said gross misconduct was proven against him.PC Josh Perkins was sacked in 2021 after a misconduct hearing that found he had 'inappropriately touched' several colleagues at a social event.

PC Darren Booth was sacked in 2020 after a misconduct hearing for propositioning a vulnerable woman for sex while he was on duty.

One officer who was alleged to have abused his position for a sexual purpose received a final written warning after a misconduct hearing was held. Three officers accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour and comments received management action.

After investigation, it was concluded that there was no case to answer in 17 other allegations. Fourteen of the officers accused of sexual misconduct were suspended while investigations were ongoing and two were placed on restricted duties.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The vast majority of officers and staff who work for West Yorkshire Police act with integrity and professionalism at all times.

"However, where conduct falls below the high standards expected by the Force it is important for the public to know that they will be dealt with firmly."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...