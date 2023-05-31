Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jonathan Brown

Fans of Sheffield Wednesday flooded the city's streets on Wednesday evening to welcome home their triumphant squad fresh from victory at Wembley Stadium on Monday.

The Owls beat South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the League One playoff final thanks to a last-gasp header from Josh Windass to secure a 1-0 victory.

ITV News spoke to congregated fans and joined the team on the balcony as they received a heroes welcome back to the steel city.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.