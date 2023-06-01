Residents have been urged to search outbuildings for a patient missing from hospital for a week.

Zac Martin, who walks with a limp, left Pinderfields Hospital, in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, at around 7.20pm on Thursday, 25 May.

Det Insp Stacey Atkinson, of Wakefield CID, said: “Zac is from Durham and he is not believed to have any contacts in the Wakefield area, so we believe he may be sleeping rough.

“We again appeal to residents living in the Outwood and Wakefield areas to check any outbuildings in case he has been finding shelter in them."

West Yorkshire Police released footage of Zac Martin walking with a limp along Bingham Place in Wakefield. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

The 26-year-old is around 6ft tall and was wearing a dark blue stripy top and dark shorts when he disappeared.

He was seen at 11.19pm on 25 May walking along Park Avenue and Margaret Street towards Outwood Park.

Officers have released CCTV footage of Mr Martin carrying a bin bag along Bingham Place, just off Lingwell Gate Lane, at around 11.43pm.

It is believed that he may have found and changed into new clothes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police on 999.

