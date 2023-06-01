Police say they are facing "delays" in identifying a body discovered in a house because of the conditions inside the property.

The body was found at a house on Crofton Avenue in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield at around midday on Tuesday, 30 May.

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and remains in custody.

Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell said: "The conditions inside the property where the body was found means that there are going to be some delays, while we allow for meticulous forensic examination of the scene and determine who the individual is."

She added that they were pursuing "multiple other lines of enquiry" and there would be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

