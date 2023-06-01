A former BBC radio presenter jailed for stalking fellow broadcasters including Jeremy Vine has been banned from contacting another television personality.

Ex Radio Leeds DJ Alex Belfield was jailed for five-and-a-half years in September last year for stalking four people, including Channel 5 and BBC Radio 2 presenter Vine.

He was found guilty of pursuing an "avalanche of hate" against them.

On Thursday, 1 June, Belfield appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court via video link from prison over claims he posted abusive messages and videos about Greg Scott, best known for presenting Quizmania on ITV, and his wife Karen Scott.

Greg Scott and wife Karen presented together on Coast and County radio in North Yorkshire. Credit: Instagram/thegreggles1969

Belfield made notes during the hearing and said: "I have never met, gone near or ever contacted Karen Scott or done anything other than replying to Greg Scott. I just want to make that clear."

However, District Judge Sunil Khanna said he was satisfied there was a need for a stalking protection order.

The order prevents Belfield, previously of Mapperley in Nottingham, from contacting or attempting to contact Mr or Mrs Scott, or publish or attempt to publish any material relating to them.

Belfield was warned he could face further jail time if he breached it and was ordered to pay £403 in costs.

Neither Mr or Mrs Scott were involved in last year's trial, in which TV and radio host Mr Vine labelled Belfield "the Jimmy Savile of trolling".

