The father of a baby girl who was fatally attacked by the family's dog has pleaded guilty to a charge relating to her death.

Three-month-old Kyra King was attacked by the Husky dog, called Blizzard, at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire, on 6 March last year.

She suffered injuries to her neck and head and died at the scene.

Her parents, Karen Alcock and Vince King, were arrested at the scene and were later charged with owning or being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in Kyra's death.

Alcock, 41, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court in December.

King, 55, initially denied, but changed his plea to guilty on Thursday, 1 June, as he was due to go on trial.

Both King and Alcock, who are now separated, will be sentenced on 14 August.