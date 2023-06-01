The People’s Projects winners announced in the Calendar North region

Play Brightcove video

This year, 80 local community projects from our nations and regions across the UK were shortlisted and went to the public vote with a chance of winning up to £70,000.

Here’s the moment the three winners in our region , Butterflies Barnsley, SNAPS, and Incredible Edible found out.

Runners up will receive up to £10,000.

To find out more about each of this year’s winning projects please visit www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk

