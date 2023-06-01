The People’s Projects winners announced in the Calendar South region
This year, 80 local community projects from our nations and regions across the UK were shortlisted and went to the public vote with a chance of winning up to £70,000.
Here’s the moment the three winners in our region , ACCTing Up, SHE-roes and Oasis Creative found out
Runners up will receive up to £10,000.
To find out more about each of this year’s winning projects please visit www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk
