A drug addict has been jailed for murder after inflicting 199 separate injuries on a young mother in a "relentless" screwdriver attack.

Mckyla Taylor was found dead in the bedroom of a flat in Lowtown Street, in Worksop, in the early hours of 16 August, 2022.

The 27-year-old's body was found on the floor under a duvet. Weights and push bikes had been placed on top.

David Jackson, 68, arrived at the scene a few hours later asking police if he could get a jumper from his flat. Officers said he "casually mentioned" he had killed someone upstairs.

Nottingham Crown Court heard that Ms Taylor and Jackson knew each other and had met up during the day on 15 August.

Her family notified police when they didn't hear from her and police arrived at Jackson's flat at around 2am, where Ms Taylor was pronounced dead.

Forensic evidence showed most of the injuries had been inflicted inside the bedroom by two screwdrivers discovered in the living room.

Jackson was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 17 years at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, 1 June.

After Jackson was sentenced, Ms Taylor's mother Emma Sentence paid tribute to her daughter.

Ms Sentence, 45, said: "Mckyla wasn't just my daughter she was my best friend. She was always there for me and stood by me.

"Mckyla had a smile that would light up the room and a contagious laugh. She was just a fun-loving girl.

"I still remember the weekend she was killed as if it was yesterday. We had a lovely weekend sunbathing, listening to music and doing our nails and then she left and that was the last time I saw her."

Ms Taylor's 26-year-old brother, Callum Taylor, will now raise her one-year-old daughter in the same house his sister grew up in.

He said: "It is like a part of Mckyla is coming home. Mckyla had always wanted to be a mum and was so thrilled when she found out she was pregnant. I just want to do my best to bring up her daughter and give her a normal, loving life.

"Mckyla was a lovely and loving person. She always put other people first.

"No sentence will ever be enough for what happened to Mckyla. I will never forget waking up that day and hearing she had been killed. I cannot understand why anyone would want to hurt someone that kind."

Ms Taylor's older sister, Nicole, described her as the "life and soul of the party".

The 29-year-old said: "She was born on my first birthday and Mckyla, me and Callum were really close growing up. She was always bubbly, always singing, always dancing."

Det Ch Insp Clare Dean, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Mckyla was a young woman who was loved and adored by her family and many friends.

"Her life was taken away from her in the most brutal fashion by David Jackson, who has shown very little remorse and would not give any account in interview."

She added that Jackson "continued to deny murdering Mckyla until shortly before a trial was about to begin – inflicting further pain and anxiety on her loved ones.

"The attack Jackson inflicted on Mckyla was relentless, causing catastrophic injuries which ultimately led to her death."

