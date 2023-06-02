Leeds United have confirmed that head coach Sam Allardyce has left the club following their relegation from the Premier League.

The former England manager picked up a single point from his four games in charge of the Elland Road club – losing three and drawing one – after succeeding Javi Gracia on 3 May.

The Whites' fate was confirmed after a 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season, which saw them finish five points from safety.

Allardyce said he was unable to commit to "a long-term project" as Leeds returned to the Championship after a three-year spell in the top flight.

The 68-year-old said: "It has been an honour to manage Leeds United. I have really enjoyed working with the staff and players at the club and I would like to thank Angus Kinnear for the opportunity.

"At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to."

Sam Allardyce and assistant Robbie Keane during Leeds' draw with Newcastle United. Credit: PA

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear said: "We thank Sam for being brave enough to step in and doing all he could to save us."

On Wednesday chairman Andrea Radrizzani posted an apology letter on social media. He said: "We have also obviously made some mistakes. Leeds supporters deserve more than this."

The club said in a statement on its website that an announcement on Allardyce's replacement would be made in the coming weeks.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.