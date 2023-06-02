Commuters are being warned of a month of delays as a 154-year-old swing bridge closes for essential repairs.

Goole swing bridge will shut from 3 June until 2 July so that hydraulics can be renewed alongside electrics and navigation lights.

The bridge takes rail passengers between Doncaster and Hull and also allows safe passage for boats travelling along the River Ouse.

While the work takes place replacement bus services will be provided on Northern services.

Passengers are asked to check before they travel.

The bridge has carried rail freight since the 1860s and boasts Grade II listed status because of its original hydraulic machinery.

Network Rail spokesperson James Wright said: "The crucial project will ensure that the structure can continue to operate safely and reliably, bringing it into the 21st century.

There will be further disruption later in the year as Network Rail plan to refurbish the bridge's turning engines.

