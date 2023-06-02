The M18 in South Yorkshire was partially closed on Friday after a crash.

The northbound side of the motorway was shut between junction four for Edenthorpe and junction five at around 2pm.

National Highways said there were around five miles of queuing traffic and delays of around 30 minutes.

Emergency services, including South Yorkshire Police, were at the scene. Diversions were in place.

Drivers were urged to find alternative routes.

