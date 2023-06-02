Play Brightcove video

Video report by Amelia Beckett

The mother of a two-year-old girl who died in a caravan fire has secured a meeting with ministers and holiday industry representatives to call for tougher safety regulations.

Natasha Broadley, 35, from Newark, was staying with her four children at Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire, when fire broke out.

As smoke quickly filled their caravan, she managed to rescue three of her children, but was unable to find her youngest, Louisiana Brooke Dolan. The toddler died from smoke inhalation.

"I died with her, I was numb", Ms Broadley said.

"I'm still numb now. I couldn't even look at my kids. It's been very hard."

Louisiana Brooke Dolan died in a caravan park fire

An inquest heard the gas safety certificate for the caravan's boiler was out of date and there was no working smoke alarm.

The fire started in the boiler cupboard, but an exact cause could not be established.

Ms Broadley has started a petition calling for annual caravan gas safety checks to be mandatory.

"My daughter didn't go for no reason," she said. "I'd feel some comfort if she did make a change. Because we want to feel safe in our holiday homes."

After speaking with her local MP, Robert Jenrick, she has now secured a meeting with the crime, policing and fire minister Chris Philp, the National Caravan Council, and the British Holidays and Home Park Association in London.

"I hope she's proud", Ms Broadley said. "I'm going to give her the justice she deserves and hopefully make caravans safer for everyone."

Laver Leisure, which owns the Ingoldmells site, previously said it was "wholly supportive" of the measures proposed by Miss Broadley.

The company said: "On our parks all home owners are required to have a gas test every year and an electricity test every three years.

"Our owners are now sent emails and SMS messages two months, one month and two weeks before their existing certificates expire. If tests are not performed prior to expiration of the certificate then the home is disconnected from the main services and cannot be occupied."

The date of the meeting is to be confirmed.

