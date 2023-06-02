Police have confirmed that a murder victim whose body was discovered in a house had been reported missing five days earlier.

Emily Sanderson, 48, was found dead at a property in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield, at around midday on Tuesday, 30 May.

South Yorkshire Police said efforts to identify her had initially faced delays because of the condition of the property.

The force said Ms Sanderson died from head injuries.

Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell said Ms Sanderson was reported missing to police on 25 May, six days after she had last been seen.

She added: "The property at Crofton Avenue, where Emily’s body was found, has undergone painstaking and extensive forensic examination.

"This is necessary to gather as much evidence as possible to help us understand exactly what happened.

"Emily’s family and friends are understandably devastated by her death. We are carrying out our enquiries with the respect and compassion that Emily and her loved ones deserve, while we work as quickly as we can to identify and locate those responsible for causing her harm."

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the incident.

A 40-year-old woman arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting offenders has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about Ms Sanderson's movements since 19 May should contact police.

