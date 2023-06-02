Two young men whose bodies were recovered from a lake have been named as inquests opened into their deaths.

Nineteen-year-old Elvicia Neels and Muhammed Batchilly, 21, died in an incident at High Eske Nature Reserve, near Tickton, East Yorkshire, on 24 May.

At the opening of their inquests in Hull, area coroner Lorraine Harris said both men were identified by their fathers.

The provisional cause of death was given as drowning.

The coroner indicated full inquests into their deaths, to be held at a later date, would be heard together.

Emergency services were called to the nature reserve at 6.30pm on 24 May following concerns for the safety of the two men.

Underwater search officers recovered the bodies around two hours later.

The deaths prompted warnings from Humberside Fire and Rescue Service about the dangers of open water swimming.

In a statement, the service said: "Open water such as ponds, rivers and lakes etc, are highly dangerous and people should not enter them."

Adjourning the inquests to a later date Mrs Harris said she would seek witness statements and added: "I also need the police investigation reports, the layout of the nature reserve, whether it is open to the public, what warning signs are in place and any health and safety issues."

