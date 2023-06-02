A newly resurfaced road had to be dug up just weeks after it was laid as part of a £7.9m project.

Emergency works were carried out after a gas leak was discovered by a member of the public on the A62 Leeds Road in Huddersfield.

Northern Gas Networks and Kirklees Council's Highways team have now fixed the leak.

The resurfacing works had been carried out as part of the A62 Leeds Road Smart Corridor project and were completed in mid-April.

Site Manager at NGN Richard Whitwam said: "The gas escape was coming from a leaking standpipe.

"I can confirm that the works are now complete and that the site should be cleared today (1 June)."

