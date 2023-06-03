Police have closed down a "sophisticated" and large-scale drugs operation in Mansfield.

Officers forced their way into a house on Alcock Avenue at 7.30am on Friday 2 June where the electricity supply had been bypassed endangering nearby houses.

More than 70 cannabis plants were found growing in an upstairs spare bedroom and loft area.

Cash was also seized along with a large quantity of white powder believed to be amphetamine.

More work is being carried out by officers to determine the scale of the operation.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the supply and production of drugs.

Sergeant Tony Bailey said: “This is another example of how serious we take the supply and production of drugs in Mansfield.

“This was a sophisticated operation with bypassed electricity and industrial charcoal filters with 600W lightbulbs.

“This would have been a real danger to other local residents had a fire broke out.

“In general, cannabis operations bring with them a host of problems for local residents including persistent anti-social behaviour and we will always act on any reports.

“They can also involve people who are exploited to run them on behalf of criminals higher up the drugs chain. That is why we take every report extremely seriously."

