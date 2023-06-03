Hollywood actor Ewan McGregor spotted in Halifax at historic country house hotel
Staff at country house hotel in Halifax have been left star struck after playing host to Hollywood star Ewan McGregor.
The A-list actor famed for his roles in Star Wars, Moulin Rouge and Trainspotting, is in Calderdale filming his new TV series A Gentleman in Moscow.
McGregor - who the staff described as a 'true gent' - took time out of his visit to Holdsworth House to pose for pictures much to everyone's delight.
They posted on social media: "We don't often get starstruck but that was certainly the case last night! Such a pleasure to host Ewan McGregor whilst he's been filming 'A Gentleman in Moscow'. What a true gent!"
The family owned historic Jacobean manor is no strangers to celebrities having had The Beatles and Rudolf Nureyev to name a few as guests in the past.
It has also been used as a location for several hit TV shows including Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax.
