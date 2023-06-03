Staff at country house hotel in Halifax have been left star struck after playing host to Hollywood star Ewan McGregor.

The A-list actor famed for his roles in Star Wars, Moulin Rouge and Trainspotting, is in Calderdale filming his new TV series A Gentleman in Moscow.

Ewan McGregor is filming in the area Credit: Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant

McGregor - who the staff described as a 'true gent' - took time out of his visit to Holdsworth House to pose for pictures much to everyone's delight.

They posted on social media: "We don't often get starstruck but that was certainly the case last night! Such a pleasure to host Ewan McGregor whilst he's been filming 'A Gentleman in Moscow'. What a true gent!"

The family owned historic Jacobean manor is no strangers to celebrities having had The Beatles and Rudolf Nureyev to name a few as guests in the past.

It has also been used as a location for several hit TV shows including Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax.

