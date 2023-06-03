An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a suspected hit and run in Leeds.

It happened on Roseville Road in the Harehills area of the city at around 6.46am on Saturday 3 June.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are "not thought to be life threatening."

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said:"Officers received a report at 6.46am today (Saturday, 3 June) from Yorkshire Ambulance Service that they were treating a man who was found injured on Roseville Road, Leeds.

From initial enquiries it is believed that the man has been involved in a collision and that the driver has left the scene in the vehicle."

Road closures are in place while enquiries are carried out at the scene and motorists are asked to seek alternative routes at this time.

