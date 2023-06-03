Police are concerned for the welfare a a 13-year-old schoolgirl missing from Bradford.

Nikola Moravcova was last seen at a play park on Dickens Street at around 9pm yesterday (Friday, June 2) but did not return home.

She is described as having a Mediterranean skin tone, being of medium build with long, dyed blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt and short black skirt and was carrying a black bag.

Anyone who has seen Nikola or has any information about her movements or whereabouts is asked to contact police in Bradford.

