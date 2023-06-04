Play Brightcove video

Video report by Sarah Clark.

A metal detecting group in Yorkshire has made the dream of a disabled 9-year-old American boy come true after he flew over 4,000 miles to join them on a search.

History enthusiast Finley Gregg from Colorado has spina bifida and had his heart set on metal detecting with an established group.

When he was unable to find one in the US, his mother reached out to UK Metal Detecting Days, based in Sheffield, who were happy to help.

He joined them for two days in Yorkshire having flown over with his mother.

Finley Gregg fufilled his dream of metal detecting with a UK group

He told ITV News: "I feel over the moon- I'm super excited. I just like the history, I like finding the history. It's a dream come true."

His mother, Megan Gregg, said: "In Colorado there is not really super old stuff that we find so he watches a lot of YouTubers and said, 'I want to come to England'.

"This is unbelievable. It's my dream too and I can't believe we are here."

It seems the 9-year-old was a good luck charm, as during the first dig the group found a hoard of ten hammered coins - the rarest find they have ever come across.

The group found a hoard of ten hammered coins

Deb Law from the group said: "It's very rare you find this many coins in one place- so Finley's day to get this- absolutely amazing.

"It's the best feeling because if you can help somebody - to do this, it's taken some organising, but for him it means so much. So for us to be able to do that it's a pleasure."