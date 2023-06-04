A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead in a house in Sheffield five days after she was reported missing.

Police discovered the body of Emily Sanderson, 48, on Crofton Avenue in Hillsborough at around midday on Tuesday 30 May.

A post mortem revealed she had died of head injuries.

Mark Nicholls, 43, of Crofton Avenue, has now been charged with her murder and is due to appear in court on Monday 5 June.

Detectives revealed Ms Sanderson had been reported missing to police on Thursday 25 May, six days after she had last been seen.

South Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A 40-year-old woman, arrested the day after Ms Sanderson's body was found, on suspicion of assisting offenders, remains on police bail.