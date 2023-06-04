A woman riding a three-wheeler motorbike has died in a crash with a van on the A15 near Lincoln.

Emergency services were called to the road at 10.53am on Sunday 4 June to reports of the crash, which involved a Honda motorcycle and a blue Mercedes Sprinter van.

The rider of the motorbike, a 64-year-old woman, died shortly afterwards.

The A15 was closed between the junction of Riseholme Road and the junction of Grange de Lings Road.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident.