People using a stretch of canal between North and West Yorkshire are being urged to look out for a missing man.

Concerns are growing for the safety of 33-year-old Dnaiel Skelton, from Crosshills, North Yorkshire, who has not been seen for 10 days.

Police believe he left his home between 10pm on Wednesday, 24 May, and 6am the following day.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers believe that he may have made his way to the canal and are asking anyone to be particularly vigilant on the stretch of water between Skipton and Silsden, possibly even as far afield as Leeds."

Mr Skelton is white, 6ft 2ins tall and slim, with short dark brown hair.

He was wearing a burgundy t-shirt, dark, knee length shorts, blue Adidas trainers and a black baseball cap and was carrying a large holdall containing a change of clothes.

Anyone with information should call police via 101.

