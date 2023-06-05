Police are looking for a serial sex offender after a string of assaults on women in Leeds.

The same man is believed to be responsible for six separate incidents in the last two months, including three in the car park of an Asda supermarket.

In the most recent incidents a man approached two separate women at Killingbeck Fields, off Wykebeck Valley Road, Killingbeck, between 12.35pm and 1.20pm on Tuesday, 23 May.

The first victim reported being touched over her clothing.

The second said the man attempted to remove her clothing before running off.

A previous sexual assault happened at the same location on 25 April.

The incidents are being linked to three similar assaults on women in the car park of the Asda store in Killingbeck on 29 and 30 March.

Det Ch Insp Sarah Lambert said there may be other victims.

She added: "These offences have all been subject to their own investigations but, following a review of these offences, we have linked them.

"What we need now is help from the community in reporting any suspicious behaviour that they have witnessed in the Killingbeck area. However insignificant it may seem, it may help us as we continue to investigate these extremely concerning offences."

She said the victims were being supported by specially trained officers and police would carry out extra patrols in the area.

The man is described as white, aged 16 to 20, between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 10ins tall and was wearing a black puffer coat.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and released on bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit on 101.