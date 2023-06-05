An investigation has been launched after a man was found with serious shotgun wounds inside a crashed car.

Police were called to reports of a single vehicle collision on Plumtree Hill Road, near Fishlake, Doncaster, at 7.44pm on Sunday, 4 June.

They found a 41-year-old man inside the car, a Toyota Landcruiser, with serious shotgun injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

A short time later, three men knocked on the door of a nearby house asking for help after suffering minor shotgun wounds.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident on Plumtree Hill Road. Credit: Askern Fire Station/Facebook

The men - aged 18, 19 and 22 - have since been discharged from hospital and have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Det Insp Chris Ronayne, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "I understand the community will be very concerned to hear about last night's incident. A man has been left fighting for his life in hospital and we are working at pace to piece together what has happened.

"Local residents will see a heightened police presence in their community today to provide reassurance."

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

