Stars of the classic 90s film The Full Monty will tread the red carpet in Sheffield after reuniting for a new television series.

Twenty-six years after the BAFTA award-winning comedy, set in the steel city, many of the original cast star in a new eight-part series starting on Disney+ on 14 June.

The show's premiere will be screened at Sheffield's Showroom Cinema on Monday night.

Peter Cattaneo’s original 1997 comedy followed an unlikely group of men who turn to performing striptease to earn a living after the steel mill they work in shuts down.

Mark Addy returns as Dave Credit: Disney+

It won an Oscar for its score and was nominated for three other gongs, including best picture and best director.

The new series follows the same group as they navigate life in Sheffield in the post-industrial era and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors.

Writer and creator Simon Beaufoy said: "It has been one of the great joys of my writing career to reunite this eccentric, irrepressible family of Sheffield men and women and see how 25 years, seven prime ministers and 100 broken political promises have affected their lives."

Reprising their roles are Robert Carlyle as Gaz, Mark Addy as Dave, Lesley Sharp as Jean, Hugo Speer as Guy, Paul Barber as Horse, Steve Huison as Lomper, Wim Snape as Nathan and Tom Wilkinson as Gerald.

