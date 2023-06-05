A woman has been charged more than 18 months after the death of a man in a car crash.

Elliott Lemm, 20, from South Kirkby, West Yorkshire, died after the Vauxhall Corsa he was a passenger in hit a stationary vehicle and a wall on Wakefield Road, Horbury, in the early hours of 13 November 2021.

A woman, who was 19 at the time and is now 21, has been charged with causing his death by dangerous driving.

The woman, who has not been named, is also accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a woman and a man were also seriously hurt in the incident.

She has been summonsed by post to appear before magistrates in Leeds on 23 June.

