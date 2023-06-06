Councillors have heard how a former RAF base will accommodate around 5,000 migrants during its first year operating as an asylum centre.

Under controversial Home Office plans RAF Scampton near Lincoln is expected to house around 2,000 asylum seekers at any one time, mostly originating from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran.

A Lincolnshire County Council meeting heard how the first cohort is due to arrive in the autumn.

Council leader Martin Hill said the council was desperate for more information.

He added: "We’re a little bit in the dark to be honest, and it is very frustrating for residents because they want to know what’s happening, we’d like to tell them — but we don’t know either.

"We know Scampton is likely to be used, but we really need more information from the government so we can make sure that we can plan properly and we can help them make it as good a process as possible."

Those due to be housed at Scampton – once the home of the famous Dambusters squadron during the Second World War and later the Red Arrows aerobatics team – were initially thought to be coming from hotels along the coast. It has since been confirmed they will be moved from a migrant detention centre in Kent.

West Lindsey District Council has launched a legal battle against the proposals, claiming the site is unsuitable and the scheme has disrupted a £300million project to repurpose Scampton.

It lost an initial High Court bid for an interim injunction to block the plans, but is now pursuing a full judicial review.

The hearing is set to start on 12 July.

Scampton is one of a number of former military bases earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation.

Last month a Home Office spokesperson said: "Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites will provide cheaper and more suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats, while helping reduce the use of costly hotels."

