Four people had to be rescued after a car came off the road and crashed into a canal.

The black Audi A3, which had been travelling north on the M1 in South Yorkshire, collided with a road sign and went into the water after leaving the motorway at junction 34 near Sheffield at 8pm on Monday.

South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire Service were called to the scene.

Police were called to the scene at around 8pm.

A fire service spokesperson said: "Six fire engines were called shortly before 8pm after a car went into the River Don underneath the Tinsley viaduct near Meadowhall.

"On arrival crews found that the two people who were inside the vehicle had been rescued by two members of the public.

"Fire crews assisted police with giving first aid to the casualties and used an inflatable walkway to check the vehicle for further casualties."

The driver, a 30-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The front seat passenger, a 31-year-old woman, was treated in hospital before being released.

