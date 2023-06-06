Robbers stole a man's car after he stopped to help a woman claiming to be in distress.

The man, who was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan, was travelling on Highgate Lane in Kirkheaton, Huddersfield, at around 2am on Sunday 4 June, when he saw a woman at the side of the road waving for assistance.

West Yorkshire Police said he stopped and lowered his window to speak to her.

As he did so two men approached the car. One reached in and unlocked the door before dragging the victim out.

The robbers drove off in the car, which was found damaged in a field off Highgate Lane about half an hour later.

Det Insp Matt Sykes, of Kirklees CID, said: "This was an unusual offence and we also want to advise residents to be mindful of what has taken place."

Anyone with information should call police via 101.

