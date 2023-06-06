Drivers using a key commuter route between West and North Yorkshire will face disruption this summer as a historic bridge closes for a month.

The Grade II listed Harewood Bridge will shut in both directions to all vehicles for four weeks from Wednesday 26 July to Thursday 24 August.

Engineers are carrying out waterproofing and resurfacing work. It will mean drivers travelling between Harrogate and Leeds on the A61 will have to take a diversion.

Commuters will instead need to use the A660 and A658 through Bramhope and Pool in Wharfedale.

The diversion route continues from Otley Road to Arthington Lane, Main Street, Poole Bridge, Harrogate Road, Swindon Lane and onto Harrogate Road.

Full details of the diversion. Credit: Leeds.gov.uk

Leeds City Council said the maintenance would cut unplanned emergency closures and damage to vehicles caused by potholes.

Pedestrians will still be able to cross the bridge during the works.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: "By carrying out the repair works during the school summer holidays we can hopefully limit the disruption.

"We would please like to urge motorists to plan their journey in advance, follow the signed diversion and allow a bit of extra time for their travel."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.