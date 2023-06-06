Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered life-changing injuries in a hit-and-run crash in South Yorkshire.

Officers were called to reports of a collision on Beeley Wood Lane in Sheffield involving a car and two pedestrians on Sunday, 4 June.

It is believed that a black SUV collided with the pair before the driver and his two passengers fled the scene.

A 28-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries to his leg. He remains in hospital. A 23-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police.

