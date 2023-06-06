Man suffers life-changing injuries in hit-and-run crash in Sheffield
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered life-changing injuries in a hit-and-run crash in South Yorkshire.
Officers were called to reports of a collision on Beeley Wood Lane in Sheffield involving a car and two pedestrians on Sunday, 4 June.
It is believed that a black SUV collided with the pair before the driver and his two passengers fled the scene.
A 28-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries to his leg. He remains in hospital. A 23-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police.
