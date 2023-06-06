Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died from head injuries in an incident in Lincoln.

The 66-year-old was found seriously injured by police following an assault in Gaunt Street at around 11pm on Monday.

Despite emergency treatment, he died at the scene.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "Detectives and specialist crime scene investigators are in Gaunt Street and the surrounding area today, and will remain there for the next few days as we begin to piece together the circumstances of what has happened."

Police want to speak to witnesses and anyone with CCTV footage.

