There is major disruption on the M62 in West Yorkshire due to an accident this morning (6 June).

Travel time is over an hour due to the incident on the Westbound carriageway from junction 27 at Gildersome in Leeds to junction 26 at Chain Bar in Bradford.

Traffic is being held while emergency services deal with the incident Credit: Highways England

It happened at around 6.30am and all traffic was held for around 20 minutes.

There is traffic leading back to junction 29 for the M1 and also on the Eastbound carriageway and other motorists are slowing down look at the incident.

Emergency services are also in attendance.

More to follow.