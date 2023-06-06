A Yorkshire landmark popular with climbers and once painted by Turner has been put on the market with a six-figure asking price.

The 52m high Kilnsey Crag in the Yorkshire Dales near Skipton is a limestone cliff, with a 40ft overhang notorious as one of the most challenging climbs in the north of England.

The crag has a guide price of £150,000 and purchase includes around eight hectares (19 acres) of land.

Formed by the force of the Wharfedale Glacier thousands of years ago, the site boasts rare flora and fauna and is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

It was also painted by world-renowned artist JMW Turner in 1816.

Agents Savills said: "The sale represents a genuinely unique opportunity to purchase one of the big three limestone crags in the Yorkshire Dales National Park."

The crag is the backdrop to the annual Kilnsey Agricultural Show and hosts the British Open Fell Running Association fell race, in which runners race up "the chimney", a steep crevice of rock in the crag.

