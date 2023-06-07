Arctic Monkeys are returning to Sheffield this weekend for their first homecoming gig in five years.

The band will play Hillsborough Park on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 June.

The gigs mark the halfway point on their tour, which celebrates their new album 'The Car'.

What time does the gig start?

Doors open at 4pm, with music due to start at 5pm. At recent shows on the tour, Arctic Monkeys have come out at around 8.50pm, with the show expected to finish at 10.30pm.

Who is supporting?

Liverpool band The Mysterines will open the event, followed by 2000s Swedish rock giants The Hives.

Can I still get tickets?

According to Ticketmaster, there is "limited availability" for both days.

A snapshot of what fans can expect based on their recent tour of Asia

What's on the setlist?

At the band's recent gig in Manchester on 2 June, they played the following:

Fluorescent Adolescent

Brianstorm

Snap Out of It

Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

Crying Lightning

Teddy Picker

The View From the Afternoon

Four Out of Five

Cornerstone

Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

Arabella

My Propeller

Suck It and See

Do I Wanna Know?

Mardy Bum

There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

505

Body Paint

Sculptures of Anything Goes

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

R U Mine?

Their tour will finish up in Glasgow on Saturday 25 June. Credit: Arctic Monkeys

Will there be any road closures?

The following roads will be closed from 10pm to 11.30pm on both nights:

Penistone Road Northbound will be closed from its junction with Owlerton Green to Parkside Road

Inbound Penistone Road will be reduced down to one lane between the same roads

Owlerton Green will be closed

Middlewood Road will be closed from Wadsley Lane through to Infirmary Road to its junction with Rudyard Road

Holme Lane will be closed at its junction with Wadsley Lane

Leadmill Road in Sheffield city centre will be closed from 4pm on Friday until 8am on Sunday as The Leadmill is hosting after parties in the street following the two shows.

What's the advice around travel?

Stagecoach is advising those travelling to the event by public transport to allow plenty of time as services are expected to be very busy. Both the Hillsborough Park and Leppings Lane tram stops are nearby.

All trams after the event will only pick up at Leppings Lane, where queuing systems and ticket checks will be in place. Customers can expect wait times of around 60 to 90 minutes.

More information can be found here.

Crowds watch Arctic Monkeys at T in the Park festival 2014. Credit: PA

What's next for the band?

After Sheffield, they'll move onto shows in Swansea, Southampton, London and Dublin before finishing up the tour in Glasgow on 25 June.

But shortly before that, they'll make a pitstop at Glastonbury to headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night of the festival.

