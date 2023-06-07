The BBC's regional news programmes have again been impacted by staff taking part in strike action over proposed cuts to local radio.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said around 1,000 members were expected to walk out on Wednesday and Thursday, 7 and 8 June.

There was restricted output on Wednesday's early morning radio bulletins, including at Radio Leeds, Radio York and Radio Humberside.

The BBC told ITV News that most areas of England would have a main regional television news programme at 6.30pm, but some programming would change.

The normal programme broadcast from Hull, presented by Peter Levy, would not be aired.

A spokesperson said: "For both Yorkshire and East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, Look North will go out tonight broadcasting from Leeds."

They added that: " At present the South, West Midlands, North West and North East won’t have some form of regional news on air. Every other region will have."

Under the proposed cuts, the NUJ says the current 100 hours of community programming a week would be halved.

Plans are in place for the stations at Leeds, York and Sheffield to share more programming.

The union says permanent staff have been told to reapply for positions and some regular freelances are not eligible to apply for those jobs on offer.

NUJ organiser Nick McGowan-Lowe stood at the picket line in Leeds. He told ITV News: "The cuts that the BBC are proposing are really going to affect the type of coverage for people to understand what's going on in their communities.

"We've had a phenomenal response so far from members of the public. It's about keeping local news local.

"We're hoping that the BBC are going to see sense."

The BBC says its aim is to achieve a better balance between local, online and broadcast services.

A corporation spokesperson said: "We understand this is a difficult period of change for many colleagues and we will continue to support everyone affected by the plans to strengthen our local online services across news and audio.

"Our goal is to deliver a local service across TV, radio and online that offers more value to more people in more local communities.“While the plans do impact on individual roles, we are maintaining our overall investment in local services and expect our overall level of editorial staffing across England to remain unchanged."

