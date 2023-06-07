Police have confirmed the identity of a man found fatally injured on a Lincoln street.

Philip Woods, 66, was described as a "beloved dad and grandad" by his family, who are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Mr Woods died at the scene on Gaunt Street after police found him following an assault at around 11pm on Monday.

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Mr Woods' dog Poppy is being looked after by family, Lincolnshire Police said.

Det Ch Insp Jen Lovatt is leading the operation. She said: "At the fore of this investigation is the victim, and our thoughts are with his family and friends while they try to process their loss. We have specialist officers working with them and we will do our best to support and look after them.

"I appreciate there is a good deal of public interest and concern in relation to this tragic incident and we’re working hard to establish the facts, but I want to make clear that we do not think there is any wider threat to the public.

"We know that there are a lot of questions about the circumstances of this case, and we’re working round the clock to find answers. While we do that, we’d ask that people don’t speculate on social media as it could jeopardise our investigation."

The force is appealing for witnesses and has appealed for the driver of a red car seen in the area at the time to come forward.

