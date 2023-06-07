A man accused of murdering a woman who was found dead after being reported missing has appeared in court.

Mark Nicholls, 43, of Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, is charged with the murder of Emily Sanderson, 48, whose body was found at a property in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield, at around midday on Tuesday, 30 May.

She had suffered fatal head injuries.

Ms Sanderson had been reported missing on 25 May, six days after she had last been seen.

Sheffield Crown Court heard it is believed she died on 19 May.

During a brief hearing on Wednesday, Mr Nicholls did not enter a plea.

He was remanded into custody until a further hearing on 8 September. A provisional trial date has been set for 8 January next year.