A man has been arrested after a video of a dog being attacked was allegedly shared on social media.

The dog was left with "horrific" and "non-survivable" injuries after the attack in Wakefield. Despite the best efforts of a vet in Thurnscoe, the animal had to be put to sleep.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

West Yorkshire Police believe that a video was posted on Snapchat of the incident and has since been shared across other social media platforms.

Officers are appealing for anyone who has the footage to come forward.

Det Insp H eather Shearer said: "This incident has understandably caused huge shock and disgust in the community and on social media.

"We understand that a number of people have seen this video. If you are one of those people and you have any clips or screenshots of it, then I would ask that you please make contact."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.