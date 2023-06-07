A mother and son have been jailed after they were caught running a class A drug dealing operation.

Forty-one-year-old Kirsty Anne Burnett and her son Andrew Burnett, 20, supplied cocaine and ecstasy along with cannabis, diazepam, bromazolam and etizolam from their home in King Street, Scarborough.

Police searched the family's flat in November 2021 after a long-running investigation and seized drugs, phones, scales and bags for dealing.

Messages exchanged by the pair showed Kirsty Burnett took instructions from her son.

PC Jessie Landers, of the Operation Expedite drugs investigation, said: " The saying 'you’d do anything for your children' is sadly true in this case, with Kirsty taking instructions from Andrew on where to go and who to deal to via text message.

"It was clearly a well-planned operation with Kirsty even warning Andrew two days before the warrant: ‘Son, I’m not joking, the undercover drugs squad were watching…we need to lay low’."

Both defendants pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply drugs and were jailed for three years at York Crown Court.

PC Landers added: " The area where they live is one of the most deprived in the country where drug addiction is a deep concern.

"The actions of the Burnetts were only adding to the misery and despair of the community."

