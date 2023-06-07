Play Brightcove video

Video report by Matt Price

A town's Christmas tree remains in place six months on after the local council was told not to remove it while it was home to a nesting bird.

Residents querying why the festive display still stands at Beverley's Wednesday Market have been told that a solitary wood pigeon is responsible.

Lights remain in place on the browning tree, which was supposed to be removed in January.

Waitress Erin Blandford told ITV News: "Everyone in Beverley that comes around here asks about it. A lot of people on a Saturday are always taking pictures."

To protect birds and their chicks, section one of the Wildlife and Countryside Act says it is against the law to "intentionally take, damage or destroy the nest of any wild bird while it is in use or being built".

Cllr Alison Healy said: "Whilst some people may think we’ve forgotten to remove the tree, Beverley Town Council wants to assure them that this is not the case.

"As time has gone by, the once green needles of the tree are now copper in colour, but remarkably very few have fallen off, so it is still thick with foliage."

The council says it will monitor activity in the tree and remove it once the nest is no longer in use.

