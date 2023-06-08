An estate was left littered with rubbish after an unfounded rumour that the local council was holding a waste collection event.

Mattresses, fridges and toys were among the items residents of the Orchard Park estate in Hull left on grass verges after suggestions Hull City Council had organised a "bring out your rubbish day".

Some of the waste was left discarded for days, prompting concerns about health and safety.

One man told the Hull Live website: "It’s really bad around here. It’s only a matter of time without a proper full-scale clean up involving a few industrial skips that there’ll be a massive rodent invasion, especially with the dyke barely a few feet away."

The council issued a statement saying there would be no collection event. Credit: MEN Media

The "bring out your rubbish" scheme was started to discourage people from fly-tipping. On certain days, residents in parts of the city are asked to leave unwanted furniture and appliances on the roadside for the council to remove for free. A woman who lives in the area said: "I lived [here] for 20 years and even on bring out your rubbish day I’ve never seen them look as bad as they do at the minute. It’s unsafe for children to play, it’s unsightly and it’s going to attract more rats than there already are."In a tweet, the council's Hull North Neighbourhood Team confirmed there were no collection events planned.

It added: "Any fly-tipping of waste on open land is subject to enforcement action."However, after some of the waste was removed by refuse collectors, a number of residents apparently presumed rubbish would be collected, leading to more items being left out.Hull City Council said in a statement: "The council is committed to making sure communities are kept clean and tidy."Sadly, after misinformation was spread about a bring out your rubbish day on Orchard Park we have seen large amounts of rubbish left in the area. Hull City Council immediately attended on Monday and Tuesday to remove the bulk of the fly-tipped waste."Please do not present your rubbish for collection as there are no plans for a BOYRD and any rubbish will be classed as fly-tipping.”

