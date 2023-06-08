A beach walker said he was left "gobsmacked" after stumbling across several huge jellyfish while on holiday in Scotland.Tate Tremayne, 23, had travelled from Huddersfield to Portpatrick to see his partner's family when he spotted a number of the large marine creatures on the sand.

"I was gobsmacked at the size of it when I first saw the jellyfish, I didn’t believe we had ones that big in our waters," said Mr Tremayne."I wasn’t as scared as I would’ve been if I was in the water, I was lucky enough to just be taking a stroll with my partner when we found the four of them.

"I didn’t touch it as I wasn’t sure if it would sting me or not."It was definitely bigger than a car tyre and that was just the top of it."The creatures are believed to be barrel jellyfish, which The Wildlife Trusts says are the largest that can be found in UK waters, and can grow up to the size of dustbin lids.

They can reach up to 35kg in weight and are likely to wash up on British beaches in May and June as they prefer warmer water.Anyone who finds barrel jellyfish is advised not to handle them as they can still sting while dead, although the sting is not usually harmful to humans.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.