Police are appealing for help to identify a man wanted for questioning after another man had his drink spiked.

The victim, a man in his early 20s, was at the Slug and Lettuce bar on Swinegate, York, at around 11pm on 8 April when he was allegedly targeted.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: " The victim was taken to hospital, after deteriorating quickly after coming into contact with the suspect."

The force has issued a CCTV image of a man they want to identify.

