Rob Burrow's daughter has spoken of her pride at her parents' campaign to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Eleven-year-old Macy Burrow said she was "lucky" to have the rugby league legend and his wife, Lindsey, as parents.

The couple have won widespread praise for their handling of Rob's diagnosis with MND and how they have learned to live with the condition.

Speaking to ITV's Tonight programme, Macy said: "Mummy and daddy have raised a lot of money for motor neurone disease.

"This makes me very proud and [realise] how lucky I am to have parents like that and they're just amazing to like, raise awareness. Now no one has to explain what MND is anymore."

Burrow, who made almost 500 appearances for Leeds Rhinos, was diagnosed with MND in 2019.

Maya (r) and Macy Burrow talk about their "amazing" parents on the programme. Credit: ITV

The degenerative brain disease means he has lost most of his physical function. He can no longer talk, instead using an eye-controlled computer to communicate.

He and Lindsey have since campaigned to raise awareness of MND and have helped raise millions of pounds, along with Burrow's former teammate Kevin Sinfield, for MND charities.

A special episode of the Tonight programme will air on Thursday evening following the family's fortunes.

Macy and her sister Maya, eight, were interviewed together for the programme, which follows the family in their home as they go about their daily routine.

The programme shows how heavily involved Lindsey is in caring for her husband, as well as having to look after their three children by herself while working as a part-time physiotherapist for the NHS.

"I think my mum is busier than other mums because she's got all three kids to sort out," said Maya.

"She's got daddy to sort out, she's got our teas, she's got our breakfast and everything, but she tries her hardest."

Kevin Sinfield ran the Rob Burrow marathon in Leeds while pushing him in a wheelchair. Credit: PA

Rob's parents, Geoff and Irene, who live nearby, are full of praise for how supportive Lindsey has been.

"She's a machine'" said Irene. "She's actually absolutely brilliant."

Lindsey ran the Leeds marathon in May, which was organised in Rob's honour to support and fundraise for MND charities.

She said she drew inspiration to train for it from her husband and the way he's faced his diagnosis.

"There are days where you just want to pull the duvet back over your head," said Lindsey.

"But you look at Rob and you look at the situation that he's in and it suddenly, you know, brings you back to reality."

"If he can kind of do what he does and, and face that with a smile on his face... we can keep going."

Lindsey & Rob: Living With MND airs at 8.30pm on ITV1.

